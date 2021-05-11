Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for April is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index is likely to increase to 100.8 in April following versus March’s reading of 98.2.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect job openings rising further to 7.455 million in March from 7.367 million in February
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
