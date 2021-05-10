Golden Matrix Group: Coming to America

On May 4th, Benzinga interviewed the CEO of the Golden Matrix Group, Brian Goodman.

Golden Matrix Group (OTCM: GMGI) is a company that converts land-based gambling operations into the online sphere. Brian Goodman himself has been in this sector for over 20 years.

In the interview, listeners were given exclusive access to an elevator pitch by Goodman, “We can build you an entire environment. We can help you launch it. We can help you run it and teach you how to monetize it. And we will do this for no cost at all. All you need to do is show us that you have an ability ultimately to run this organization, this gaming entity and we can help you get there.”

While they are currently based in the Asia-Pacific region, they have plans to expand to the United States, specifically New Jersey. Golden Matrix has big plans for their new US operation as Goodman announced that they are creating a platform for esports gamers to wager bets against other players.

Golden Matrix Group currently trades on the OTC market under the ticker GMGI, but they have recently filed to trade on NASDAQ and they are confident that they will be approved relatively soon.

Benzinga would like to thank Brian Goodman for coming on the show and we are looking forward to their promising future.