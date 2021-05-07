32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares rose 44.2% to $0.7190 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 31.8% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after the company provided an update on its IBIO-201 program and reported on its progress in developing a second-generation subunit vaccine candidate, IBIO-202, being designed for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 29.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also modified terms of existing contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to accelerate development of multiple products being funded under contract.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 14.8% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)shares rose 13.4% to $11.84 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a Q1 profit.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares rose 10.1% to $5.44 in pre-market trading.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 8.4% to $101.82 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Thursday.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 7.9% to $77.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 7.5% to $305.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 revenue guidance.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 7.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares rose 7.4% to $74.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued strong sales guidance.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 6.8% to $19.48 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 6.6% to $89.30 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares rose 6.4% to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) rose 6% to $0.8490 in pre-market trading. The company’s shares dropped 28% on Thursday after the company announced a $5.66 million direct offering of 6.29 million shares at $0.90 per share.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) rose 6% to $9.75 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 6% to $51.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 5.2% to $5.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 3.8% to $171.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) fell 24.1% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after reporting topline data from pivotal trial of arimoclomol in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 18.8% to $10.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 13.3% to $85.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued weak projections.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) fell 11.7% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares jumped 35% on Thursday in reaction to new data from a post hoc analysis of Phase 1 ReCLAIM study evaluating elamipretide in patients with noncentral geographic atrophy (GA) and high-risk drusen associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) fell 9.6% to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 8.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Thursday.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) fell 7.6% to $178.00 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) fell 7.5% to $5.68 in pre-market trading. Lexaria recently issued successful results from first 2021 study, HYPER-A21-1.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 6.7% to $111.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) fell 6.6% to $98.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 5.9% to $9.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 5.4% to $42.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 3.6% to $91.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
