 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Twilio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:
Why Twilio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company issued EPS guidance below estimates.

The company issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $(0.16) to $(0.13), versus the $(0.05) estimate.

Twilio reported quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.10). The company reported quarterly sales of $590 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $534.92 million.

Twilio is a communications platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits. 

The stock was trading 9.13% lower at $305.05 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $457.30 and a 52-week low of $152.40.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Peloton, Skillz, Teladoc On The Dip
14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Twilio: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
Cathie Wood Loaded Up Further On Skillz On Earnings Day
MessageBird Set To Acquire Twilio Competitor For $600M Cash: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com