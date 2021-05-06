Why Twilio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company issued EPS guidance below estimates.

The company issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $(0.16) to $(0.13), versus the $(0.05) estimate.

Twilio reported quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.10). The company reported quarterly sales of $590 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $534.92 million.

Twilio is a communications platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits.

The stock was trading 9.13% lower at $305.05 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $457.30 and a 52-week low of $152.40.