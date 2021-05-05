28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares rose 46.6% to $5.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired Kuur Therapeutics.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 29.5% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced it successfully resolved its lawsuit with Fraunhofer USA.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 21.8% to $23.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also issued strong Q2 EPS guidance.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 17.2% to $5.72 in pre-market trading. BioLineRx shares climbed 53% on Tuesday after the company announced positive top-line results from the GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, in combination with granulocyte colony stimulating factor, the standard-of-care, for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares rose 15% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will seek court authorization for Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 12.6% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Tuesday.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 10.6% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Tuesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares rose 9.4% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) rose 8.1% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after dropping over 27% on Tuesday.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 7.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 7.5% to $82.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 7.2% to $148.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued strong Q2 sales guidance.
- Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBFS) rose 7.1% to $12.80 in pre-market trading.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 6.6% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 6.6% to $101.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 6.4% to $59.80 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 5.1% to $93.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) rose 3.2% to $132.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised FY21 guidance.
Losers
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 26.8% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Stifel downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $37 to $20.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares fell 25.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co LLC, under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase 26 million shares at $1.54 per share..
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 22.2% to $11.20 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 21.2% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Tuesday.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 17.6% to $57.85 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 11.7% to $48.65 in pre-market trading. Last week, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics filed a Form 8-K showing that it entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital on Apr. 26 in which the company can sell up to $20 million of common shares to the Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm. Additionally, Nicholas J Singer disclosed that he took a 9%-plus stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) fell 10.7% to $7.68 in pre-market trading. Image Sensing Systems dropped 24% on Tuesday following Q1 results..
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 9.4% to $0.9696 in pre-market trading after surging 40% on Tuesday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 7.2% to $4.87 in pre-market trading. Recently, the company successfully launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test that tests for both IgG & IgM antibodies.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) fell 6.4% to $15.20 in pre-market trading. Shineco shares jumped over 35% on Tuesday after the company earlier announced the acquisition of 51% interest in Mayah Biological Holdings.
