 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2021 6:39pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY21 guidance.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Lyft after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + HLF)

'Call Of Duty', 'Candy Crush' Help Activision Blizzard Hit Record Numbers In Q1
Activision Blizzard: Q1 Earnings Insights
11 Emerging Companies that Could Benefit from the Growth of Esports and Gaming
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Rocket Companies, Estée Lauder And More
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: PureCycle, Uber, Yeti, Paysafe, IBM And More
How 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Blowing Up Verdansk Map Can Help Activision Blizzard Strengthen Position In Battle Royale Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com