 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Precipio's Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2021 11:57am   Comments
Share:
Why Precipio's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) is rallying again on Tuesday after it announced Monday the company successfully launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on the Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) platform.

What Happened: Precipio announced the launch of its 20-minute COVID-19 antibody test on Amazon and the stock soared more than 140%. Precipio holds the exclusive rights to distribute the product on Amazon’s platform. The antibody test was the first U.S.-based test to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA for point-of-care.

Related Link: Precipio Surges 140%, Breaks Out Of A Falling Wedge Pattern

“We are very excited to be working with our partner Nirmidas to get this important rapid test on the largest retail platform in the world. We look forward to working with other retail outlets, as well as with Nirmidas to advance this product into at-home use, following the receipt of appropriate FDA authorization," said Ilan Danieli, CEO of Precipio.

Price Action: The stock was halted today after it opened at $6.30 and quickly ran to $8.97. At last check Tuesday, it was up 11% at $5.51.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRPO)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Pfizer Raises FY21 Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Precipio Surges 140%, Breaks Out Of A Falling Wedge Pattern
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 why it's movingNews FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com