Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 58 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU).

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares fell to $11.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.28%.

