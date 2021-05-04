 Skip to main content

ROCE Insights For ON Semiconductor

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 10:17am   Comments
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted a 25.06% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 2.49% over the previous quarter to $1.48 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest ON Semiconductor is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q4, ON Semiconductor earned $168.00 million and total sales reached $1.45 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in ON Semiconductor's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, ON Semiconductor posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In ON Semiconductor's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

ON Semiconductor reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.35/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.33/share.

 

