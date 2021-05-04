Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) - P/E: 1.94 Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) - P/E: 6.92 M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) - P/E: 9.67 Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) - P/E: 8.23 Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) - P/E: 9.05

Cannae Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.44 in Q3 to 5.8 now. Cannae Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Live Ventures reported earnings per share at 3.45, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.51. Live Ventures does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, M.D.C. Holdings reported earnings per share at 1.51, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.19. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.65%, which has decreased by 0.24% from 2.89% last quarter.

Most recently, Academy Sports reported earnings per share at 1.09, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.91. Academy Sports does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Century Communities saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.75 in Q4 to 3.0 now. Century Communities does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.