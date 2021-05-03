 Skip to main content

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2021 5:28pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also announced it raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Losers

  • The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 sales of $2.98 million, down from $3.16 million year over year.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • SmileDIrectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported it sees Q1 EPS of $(0.25), versus the $(0.09) estimate. The company also reported it experienced a systems outage caused by a cybersecurity incident but was able to successfully block the attack.

