Intel Earmarks $3.5B For Mexico Site Upgrade
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) plans to spend $3.5 billion for the up-gradation of a chip manufacturing plant in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, CNET reports.
  • The Mexico spending and $20 billion earmarked for two new facilities in Arizona marked Intel’s U.S. chip manufacturing drive to regain manufacturing technology leadership position.
  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has been requesting chip building subsidies from U.S. and Europe, Bloomberg reports.
  • Gelsinger emphasized the concentration of manufacturing of advanced chips in Asia as being a security and economic risk.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) usurped Intel’s dominant chip building position lately. 
  • Gelsinger remains focused on investment in new chipmaking plants or fabs to recover its lost position. Intel also plans to initiate third-party chip manufacturing and outsource some of its production to other foundries.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.50% at $57.24 on the last check Monday.

