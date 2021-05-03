 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 17 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX).
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 5.42% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Monday, moving down 0.84%.
  • Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares fell to $124.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
  • Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $104.40 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
  • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.82 on Monday morning, moving down 2.14%.
  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares set a new yearly low of $39.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.25. The stock traded down 5.42%.
  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $74.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.96%.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
  • PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $27.60. Shares traded down 1.1%.
  • Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
  • GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.31. Shares traded down 1.25%.
  • Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.70. Shares traded down 1.73%.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.70. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
  • Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) shares were down 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.69.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved down 2.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 2.85%.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Monday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock drifted down 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.60.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

