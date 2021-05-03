Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 17 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance:
- Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX).
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 5.42% to reach its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Monday, moving down 0.84%.
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares fell to $124.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $104.40 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.82 on Monday morning, moving down 2.14%.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares set a new yearly low of $39.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.25. The stock traded down 5.42%.
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $74.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.96%.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $27.60. Shares traded down 1.1%.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.31. Shares traded down 1.25%.
- Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.70. Shares traded down 1.73%.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.70. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
- Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) shares were down 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.69.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved down 2.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 2.85%.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Monday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock drifted down 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.60.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward.
