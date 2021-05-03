 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 4:29am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
  • The manufacturing PMI for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to climb to 60.6 in April.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to rise to 65 in April from previous reading of 64.7.
  • Data on construction spending for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending increasing 2% in March following a 0.8% decline in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com