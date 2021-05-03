 Skip to main content

Neuralink Co-Founder Max Hodak Departs The Elon Musk Company Onward To 'New Things'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 12:36am   Comments
Neuralink Co-Founder Max Hodak Departs The Elon Musk Company Onward To 'New Things'

Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak said he is no longer working with the neurotechnology startup he co-founded with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and others. Hodak added he is “onward to new things.”

What Happened: Hodak said on Twitter Saturday that he has not been working with Neuralink for the past few weeks, but remains a huge cheerleader for the company. He did not disclose any reasons for his departure.

One of Hodak’s followers on Twitter asked him what he plans to do next, to which Hodak replied, “Not Jurassic Park.”

Hodak had tweeted in April that Neuralink could probably build Jurassic Park if the company wanted to. He added that while those would not be genetically authentic dinosaurs, 15 years of breeding + engineering could help get “super exotic novel species.”

Founded in 2016, San Francisco-based Neuralink is developing brain-machine interfaces with the goal of enabling people with paralysis to directly use their neural activity to operate computers and mobile devices with speed and ease. Musk has invested significantly in the company.

Why It Matters: Musk, who is also the CEO of Neuralink, claimed last month the company’s first implant will allow someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than some using their thumbs. He added that later versions of the Neuralink device would allow paraplegics to walk again.

According to Musk, the device could eventually be used as a “save state” application allowing deceased humans to live in another human or robot.

In August last year, Musk said it will be possible for owners of Tesla vehicles to telepathically summon their cars using Neuralink implants.

Neuralink has not yet been tested in people but Musk said human trials will commence later this year.

Read Next: Elon Musk Talks Self-Driving, Batteries, Space, Neuralink, COVID-19 Vaccines, Bitcoin In Clubhouse Appearance

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence Elon Musk Max Hodak Neuralink neurotechnologyNews Management Tech Best of Benzinga

