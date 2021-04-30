 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Friday's morning session saw 136 companies set new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 10.92% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit $3,553.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.
  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $236.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $394.94 for a change of up 0.23%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares set a new yearly high of $189.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares set a new yearly high of $234.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $137.12 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $102.24.
  • Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $356.46 on Friday, moving up 0.67%.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $251.56 on Friday morning, moving up 4.46%.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares set a new yearly high of $132.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.69. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.80 on Friday morning, moving up 4.11%.
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $85.14. Shares traded up 0.8%.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $212.35 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.35 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit a yearly high of $549.86. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.08. The stock traded up 3.5% on the session.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares were up 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.50.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares broke to $260.94 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.57.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares were up 0.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.78.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $261.17. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares broke to $27.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares were up 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.99.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.50 on Friday, moving up 0.42%.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.09. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit $83.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $452.58 with a daily change of up 4.67%.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares were up 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.70.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.23 on Friday morning, moving up 3.1%.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.45. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $141.21. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.15. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $53.58 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $214.49 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.45.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares hit a yearly high of $107.29. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.32. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.24.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) shares hit $150.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.07%.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares broke to $9.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.96%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares were up 0.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.08.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares were up 1.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.65 for a change of up 1.27%.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.75 Friday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares were down 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $274.85.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares hit $33.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.00. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $42.10 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.07. The stock traded up 5.36% on the session.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares were up 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.90 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares were up 1.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.29 for a change of up 1.52%.
  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $184.91.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares hit $110.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.97%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.07 on Friday morning, moving up 1.58%.
  • Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.49. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were up 0.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $146.97.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.43. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares hit a yearly high of $141.50. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.
  • Carter's (NYSE:CRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.92 on Friday morning, moving up 8.89%.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.93 on Friday, moving up 1.25%.
  • Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.23. Shares traded up 1.64%.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.66.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.40 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.63 Friday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) shares were down 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.61.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares were down 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.55.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares hit a yearly high of $32.81. The stock traded up 3.98% on the session.
  • Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares hit a yearly high of $13.22. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.19 Friday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $141.94. Shares traded up 1.89%.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $277.95. Shares traded down 0.63%.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares broke to $17.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.19 with a daily change of up 0.03%.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares set a new yearly high of $27.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares set a new yearly high of $31.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) shares hit $19.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) shares broke to $98.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.45.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares were down 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.13 for a change of down 0.21%.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.00 on Friday, moving down 1.74%.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.78 on Friday morning, moving up 2.29%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.05 on Friday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.87 with a daily change of up 1.79%.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares were up 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.63.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.87 with a daily change of up 2.02%.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.14 Friday. The stock was up 6.61% for the day.
  • Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.18 on Friday, moving down 0.25%.
  • Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.92 on Friday, moving up 10.92%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
  • AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares set a new yearly high of $32.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.38. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.60. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares were up 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.49 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE:LDP) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.23.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares hit a yearly high of $15.89. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.81.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.25 on Friday morning, moving up 1.61%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares set a new yearly high of $24.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares broke to $49.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.66%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares hit a yearly high of $6.39. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) shares broke to $15.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
  • Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND) shares set a new yearly high of $6.23 this morning. The stock was up 3.38% on the session.
  • MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.60 on Friday morning, moving down 0.5%.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares were up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.52.
  • North American (NYSE:NOA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.76 on Friday morning, moving down 0.38%.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.39. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares hit $3.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.
  • iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares hit a yearly high of $27.23. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.06.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.99 on Friday, moving up 2.06%.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Friday morning, moving down 0.33%.
  • Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.88 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Ivy High Income (NYSE:IVH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.89 with a daily change of down 0.6%.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares hit a yearly high of $11.68. The stock traded down 0.3% on the session.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Friday, moving up 1.76%.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.82. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares broke to $9.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares were up 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.92.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

