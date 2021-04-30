 Skip to main content

Can't Decide What To Watch? Netflix Says Keep Calm And Play Content Roulette
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2021 2:12am   Comments
Can't Decide What To Watch? Netflix Says Keep Calm And Play Content Roulette

Can’t decide what to watch on TV? Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) new feature will make life easier for those tired of making such onerous decisions.

What Happened: Netflix’s “Play Something” feature was released this week that lets viewers delve into a new story, according to a company statement.

The feature can be used by hitting the Play Something button which will lead to a film or a series chosen based on previously watched content.

Alternatively, users can click on the “Play Something Else” and get a brand new series or film, a series or film you’re already watching, a series or film on the viewer’s list, or an unfinished series or film a viewer may be interested in revisiting.

See Also: Why Cramer Sees Selling Netflix As A Bad Idea Despite Underwhelming Q1 Report

In a video released on the feature, Netflix claimed that “sometimes, the best choice is the one you don’t have to make.”

Why It Matters: In August 2020, it was reported that Netflix was testing a “Shuffle Play” feature and at the time some users had also noticed the “Play Something” feature in the TV app’s sidebar.

The subscription video-on-demand service provider is cracking down on password sharing through another feature it rolled out for testing this month.

Last month, Netflix announced a mobile app feature called “Fast Laughs” that it is pitching against TikTok.

The app showcases a series of short clips from Netflix’s comedy series, films, and stand-up shows, which can be shared over social media platforms of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and others.

Read Next: Netflix Staring At A Big Customer Churn, Deloitte Report Finds: What You Should Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

