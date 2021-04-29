5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) - P/E: 3.58 Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) - P/E: 9.86 North American (NYSE:NOA) - P/E: 9.14 Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 1.15 TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) - P/E: 7.5

This quarter, Frontline experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.29 in Q3 and is now -0.1. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 15.82%, which has increased by 14.5% from 1.32% last quarter.

Noble Midstream Partners's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.44, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.94%, which has decreased by 2.83% from 8.77% last quarter.

North American has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.51, which has increased by 82.14% compared to Q4, which was 0.28. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.4%, which has decreased by 0.14% from last quarter's yield of 1.54%.

This quarter, Navios Maritime experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.23 in Q3 and is now -0.79. Navios Maritime does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

TORM has reported Q4 earnings per share at -0.53, which has decreased by 5400.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.01. TORM does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.