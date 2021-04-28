Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
During the morning session on Wednesday, 217 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Unitil (NYSE:UTL)'s stock gained the most, trading up 13.7% to reach a new 52-week high.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2,451.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.54%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new 52-week high of $2,431.38 on Wednesday, moving up 5.44%.
- Visa (NYSE:V) shares broke to $236.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.78%.
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) shares were up 3.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $401.50.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.66.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares hit a yearly high of $68.69. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a yearly high of $151.92. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares broke to $20.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares broke to $59.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were up 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.87.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $185.81 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares set a new yearly high of $38.15 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares hit a yearly high of $286.11. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares hit $134.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit $146.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.39%.
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares were up 2.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.74 for a change of up 2.33%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a yearly high of $88.83. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) shares were up 3.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.57 for a change of up 3.94%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a yearly high of $94.79. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $340.16 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $145.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock set a new 52-week high of $188.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit a yearly high of $103.17. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.99 for a change of up 0.52%.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.
- Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.22 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.77. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $126.85 for a change of up 0.35%.
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares broke to $49.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- VF (NYSE:VFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $89.70 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares broke to $62.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.50.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.90. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $56.73. Shares traded down 0.32%.
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares set a new yearly high of $5.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $182.83 for a change of up 0.23%.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were up 1.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.10 for a change of up 1.28%.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares hit $13.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.23%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares set a new 52-week high of $139.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.13%.
- Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.33.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $182.55. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%.
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.78 for a change of up 0.65%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.97%.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.69.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares set a new yearly high of $35.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.39 for a change of down 0.05%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to $216.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.49%.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.33. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.7%.
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares broke to $233.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares hit $31.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares were up 4.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.99.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares set a new yearly high of $448.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $41.28. Shares traded down 0.22%.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.21. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.50. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
- Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.59. Shares traded up 0.32%.
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares broke to $46.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.49 on Wednesday, moving up 1.02%.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.57. Shares traded up 0.47%.
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.04 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares set a new yearly high of $31.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.83% on the session.
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $158.08.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.48.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.09. Shares traded up 0.44%.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.28 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) shares were down 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $257.03 for a change of down 0.14%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.78. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares broke to $46.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.14 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares hit $18.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares broke to $33.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares hit $152.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a yearly high of $89.11. The stock traded down 0.3% on the session.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $135.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.13 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
- Genpact (NYSE:G) shares hit $49.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.65%.
- Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.43.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $129.49. Shares traded up 2.9%.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.08 with a daily change of up 2.84%.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares were up 1.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.49.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.16 with a daily change of up 0.64%.
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.82. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.99 on Wednesday, moving up 0.9%.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit $84.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.66%.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.95. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
- ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares hit a yearly high of $122.84. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares hit $22.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
- Timken (NYSE:TKR) shares hit a yearly high of $88.11. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.04. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
- Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $77.40 with a daily change of down 2.78%.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were down 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.63 for a change of down 0.32%.
- Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.37.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.40. Shares traded up 6.13%.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 2.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.15.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%.
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $137.31.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) shares were down 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.42.
- Carter's (NYSE:CRI) shares set a new yearly high of $106.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.90. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.11. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.82 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
- Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.05. Shares traded up 1.48%.
- LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares were up 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.95.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $43.16. Shares traded down 0.86%.
- Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.97%.
- Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares hit a yearly high of $136.85. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares broke to $28.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.11.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares hit a yearly high of $78.80. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a yearly high of $7.17. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares set a new yearly high of $34.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) shares hit a yearly high of $12.15. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares were up 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.77 for a change of up 0.84%.
- Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares broke to $15.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.
- Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.82.
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares broke to $15.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
- Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares hit a yearly high of $18.94. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.49 on Wednesday, moving up 1.85%.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.40 for a change of up 0.2%.
- Domtar (NYSE:UFS) shares set a new yearly high of $41.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.48 for a change of up 0.52%.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.94 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.52%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $17.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.35%.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares set a new yearly high of $49.53 this morning. The stock was up 5.38% on the session.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit a yearly high of $23.19. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares set a new yearly high of $17.42 this morning. The stock was up 8.28% on the session.
- Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares were up 0.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.75 for a change of up 0.43%.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.80.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $46.94. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.69 on Wednesday, moving down 0.86%.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares set a new yearly high of $6.80 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.97 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares hit a yearly high of $2.58. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares broke to $16.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
- Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.78 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.51. The stock traded down 1.09% on the session.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares were up 2.86% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.90 for a change of up 2.86%.
- NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.39 for a change of up 2.2%.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares were up 3.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.36 for a change of up 3.5%.
- Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.46.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) shares broke to $24.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares were up 1.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.45 for a change of up 1.22%.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.61 for a change of up 2.23%.
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.67.
- Unitil (NYSE:UTL) shares were up 13.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.43 for a change of up 13.7%.
- First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.21. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.44%.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit a yearly high of $57.66. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares broke to $44.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.15%.
- CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares set a new yearly high of $20.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.90. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.64 with a daily change of up 4.28%.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.32 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares set a new yearly high of $18.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.19 for a change of up 1.65%.
- CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares hit a yearly high of $62.73. The stock traded up 4.86% on the session.
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares hit $11.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.31 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares hit a yearly high of $15.46. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.32 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.75. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.70. Shares traded up 0.45%.
- Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares hit $8.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
- Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.18.
- Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.39 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.82. Shares traded up 1.24%.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.36. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares broke to $26.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%.
- Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.82 with a daily change of up 0.74%.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.70 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares were up 1.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.82.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.79. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares were up 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.49.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.57%.
- Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.99 on Wednesday, moving up 2.19%.
- San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) shares set a new yearly high of $4.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.64 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
- Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares were up 8.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.06.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares set a new yearly high of $27.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.81. Shares traded up 3.85%.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new yearly high of $10.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares broke to $3.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.9%.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares broke to $10.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.
- The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) shares broke to $13.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares set a new yearly high of $12.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares hit a yearly high of $25.99. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.96.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.47. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
