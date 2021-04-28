 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 6 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK).
  • Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 2.16% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares set a new 52-week low of $125.70. The stock traded down 0.09%.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.28.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.16%.
  • First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) stock hit a yearly low of $44.65. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.61%.
  • Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

