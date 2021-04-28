Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 6 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares set a new 52-week low of $125.70. The stock traded down 0.09%.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.16%.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) stock hit a yearly low of $44.65. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.38 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.61%.

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.

