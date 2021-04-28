 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Working On Lower-Priced Model With Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Nio Working On Lower-Priced Model With Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery: Report

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) may soon have a model catering to the mid- to-low end market, if reports are to be believed.

What Happened: Nio has commenced development of a new vehicle model that will likely be positioned below its existing SUV models and its upcoming ET7 sedan, several Chinese media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources.

The price of the new model could be 276,000 yuan ($42,560) if it is purchased under the battery-as-a-service scheme.

The price point could reportedly be even lower with a lithium ion phosphate battery. 

Nio is also reportedly working on an upgraded 70 kilowatt-hour battery pack that uses lithium iron phosphate batteries. The new cheaper batteries would be supplied by Nio's existing battery supplier CATL, and these batteries are currently undergoing B-sample testing, 36Kr reported.

Related Link: Nio To Announce Norway Expansion Plan On May 6 - What You Need to Know

Why It's Important: The foray into the low-to-mid sized market could help Nio broaden its customer base and kickstart further volume growth in the Chinese EV market.

Rival EV makers such as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) have started using lithium iron phosphate batteries in a bid to lower vehicle costs.

Related Link: Is ARK Invest's Cathie Wood Interested In Nio?

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Nio To Announce Norway Expansion Plan On May 6 - What You Need to Know
How Nio Is Impressing EV Buyers With Its Lifestyle Ecosystem While Making Extra Cash
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Nio Clarifies It Has Nothing To Do With Customer Protest Against Tesla At Shanghai Auto Show
Analyzing NIO's Unusual Options Activity
AMD And Amazon Gain As The QQQ Soared Today. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com