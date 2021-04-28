 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ADMA Biologics Shares Jump On Increased Manufacturing Capacity For Intravenous Immune Globulin

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 8:41am   Comments
Share:
ADMA Biologics Shares Jump On Increased Manufacturing Capacity For Intravenous Immune Globulin
  • The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ: ADMA) expanded manufacturing process, enabling fractionation and purification of a 4,400-liter plasma pool to manufacture Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG).
  • The 4,400-liter IVIG plasma pool scale for BIVIGAM will allow ADMA to expand its manufacturing plant's total processing capacity from 400,000 liters to an anticipated peak throughput of up to 600,000 liters. 
  • Due to the expanded plasma pool production scale, the company now sees peak revenues over $300 million and gross margin expansion beginning potentially in the second half of 2021 and accelerating throughout 2022.
  • With this approval, ADMA will now offer BIVIGAM in two vial sizes, both the 50 mL and 100 mL configurations.
  • Price Action: ADMA shares are 18.4% at $2.25 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Breaks Downtrend And May Rally
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Supply Variant-Specific Vaccine To Israel, Roche's Diagnostics Business Comes to Rescue
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Q1 Beat From Johnson & Johnson, KalVista Study Placed On Hold, European Label Expansion For GW Pharma's Epidiolex
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective In Adolescents, Equillium Readout, Amgen Goes Shopping, Achilles IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Skin Cancer Readout, Cellect Strikes Reverse Merger Deal, Lava Therapeutics Makes Nasdaq Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com