25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) rose 16.1% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Tuesday. The company is scheduled to report Q1 earnings today.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) rose 13.7% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. Mind Medicine commenced trading its subordinate voting shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market Tuesday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 12.6% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after falling over 6% on Tuesday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares rose 10.3% to $18.07 in pre-market trading. Tian Ruixiang shares climbed over 36% on Tuesday after the company reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 7.7% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly profit.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 7.7% to $3.79 in pre-market trading. Aurora Mobile and Zhengzhou Space-Time Tunnel Information Technology Co. recently announced a partnership.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 7.7% to $34.44 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported FY20 earnings results.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) rose 7.3% to $74.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares rose 7% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares rose 6.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. The company's Tellurian Production Holdings subsidiary last week announced the prepayment of the $17 millionoutstanding balance on its senior secured term loan credit agreement.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 5.6% to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Atossa Therapeutics recently filed for shelf of up to 13 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 5.1% to $2,407.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback program.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 4.3% to $88.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 sales guidance.
Losers
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 35.9% to $3.74 in pre-market trading. Protalix BioTherapeutics and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases reported a Complete Response Letter for Pegunigalsidase Alfa as a treatment for Fabry disease from the FDA.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares fell 22.8% to $4.23 in pre-market trading after the company increased previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to 3.03 million shares priced at $4.25 per share.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 16.3% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired biopharma assets from privately held NeurMedix.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 10.5% to $69.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 7.4% to $158.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 6.6% to $0.9622 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Tuesday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 6.2% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 5.7% to $0.9712 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 5.5% to $1.04 in pre-market trading.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 4.9% to $14.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed $125 million public offering of common stock.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) fell 3.9% to $245.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares fell 2.2% to $256.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
