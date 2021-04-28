Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is expected to widen to $87.5 billion in March from $87.1 billion in February.
- Data on wholesale inventories for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.6% in March.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty for April is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
