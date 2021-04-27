Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 205 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:WFC) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:MFV) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the biggest winner, trading up 77.42% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.79 for a change of up 0.95%.

(NYSE:WFC) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.79 for a change of up 0.95%. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares were up 11.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $196.72.

(NYSE:UPS) shares were up 11.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $196.72. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.88. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

(NYSE:RTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.88. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares were up 1.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.32 for a change of up 1.58%.

(NYSE:VALE) shares were up 1.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.32 for a change of up 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $133.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.13%.

(NYSE:MMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $133.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.13%. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a yearly high of $94.40. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.

(NYSE:BMO) shares hit a yearly high of $94.40. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.84.

(NYSE:FCX) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.84. ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.76 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

(NYSE:ING) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.76 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.68.

(NYSE:SPG) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.68. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.24. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:WIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.24. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $102.09 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.

(NYSE:DHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $102.09 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares were up 2.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.05 for a change of up 2.94%.

(NYSE:ADM) shares were up 2.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.05 for a change of up 2.94%. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.08 on Tuesday, moving up 1.29%.

(NYSE:OTIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.08 on Tuesday, moving up 1.29%. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares hit $55.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.

(NYSE:KKR) shares hit $55.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%. NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.56 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.

(NYSE:NWG) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.56 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $259.01 with a daily change of up 2.4%.

(NYSE:AMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $259.01 with a daily change of up 2.4%. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.35 on Tuesday, moving down 0.97%.

(NYSE:CBRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.35 on Tuesday, moving down 0.97%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit $142.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit $142.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were up 0.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.47 for a change of up 0.09%.

(NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were up 0.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.47 for a change of up 0.09%. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares were up 4.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.74 for a change of up 4.07%.

(NYSE:PKX) shares were up 4.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.74 for a change of up 4.07%. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares hit a yearly high of $180.77. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:VMC) shares hit a yearly high of $180.77. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.45 on Tuesday, moving down 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:DISH) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.45 on Tuesday, moving down 0.63%. Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares hit $201.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:QRVO) shares hit $201.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $359.33 with a daily change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:MLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $359.33 with a daily change of up 0.26%. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.48 on Tuesday, moving down 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:NVCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.48 on Tuesday, moving down 0.62%. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit a yearly high of $192.84. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit a yearly high of $192.84. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares set a new yearly high of $94.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STX) shares set a new yearly high of $94.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $110.42. Shares traded up 6.12%.

(NYSE:TRU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $110.42. Shares traded up 6.12%. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.66. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

(NYSE:SKM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.66. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.48. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:KB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.48. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session. SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.94. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SSNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.94. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares broke to $80.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:TW) shares broke to $80.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.42%. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.24.

(NYSE:SHG) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.24. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares were down 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $165.00.

(NYSE:SUI) shares were down 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $165.00. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares set a new yearly high of $149.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PTC) shares set a new yearly high of $149.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.08 on Tuesday, moving up 4.11%.

(NYSE:PHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.08 on Tuesday, moving up 4.11%. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.97. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CG) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.97. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.00 on Tuesday, moving up 4.76%.

(NYSE:BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.00 on Tuesday, moving up 4.76%. RH (NYSE:RH) shares were up 2.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $704.70.

(NYSE:RH) shares were up 2.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $704.70. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $207.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.

(NYSE:MHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $207.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares hit a yearly high of $256.60. The stock traded down 1.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SBNY) shares hit a yearly high of $256.60. The stock traded down 1.14% on the session. Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.45 on Tuesday, moving up 0.07%.

(NYSE:SJR) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.45 on Tuesday, moving up 0.07%. Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.

(NYSE:TXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%. LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.73 for a change of up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ:LKQ) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.73 for a change of up 1.4%. Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) shares broke to $35.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.47%.

(NYSE:MOS) shares broke to $35.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.47%. Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.14. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.

(NYSE:TPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.14. The stock was up 2.09% for the day. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares were down 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.47.

(NYSE:SID) shares were down 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.47. Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares hit $87.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:BG) shares hit $87.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:VEDL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were up 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.17.

(NASDAQ:STLD) shares were up 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.17. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.18 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

(NYSE:AMH) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.18 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

(NYSE:ATH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.37 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:GGB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.37 with a daily change of up 0.32%. Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares hit $63.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:REG) shares hit $63.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 1.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.83.

(NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 1.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.83. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares were up 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.84.

(NYSE:RHI) shares were up 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.84. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.10. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NYSE:SC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.10. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.84 with a daily change of up 2.1%.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.84 with a daily change of up 2.1%. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.94%.

(NYSE:KIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.94%. LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.19 on Tuesday, moving up 0.66%.

(NYSE:LPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.19 on Tuesday, moving up 0.66%. Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) shares set a new yearly high of $111.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.

(NYSE:FRT) shares set a new yearly high of $111.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session. Brunswick (NYSE:BC) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.20. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

(NYSE:BC) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.20. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.

(NYSE:SITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stock hit a yearly high price of $225.53. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CASY) stock hit a yearly high price of $225.53. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.44.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.44. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.77 with a daily change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:VRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.77 with a daily change of up 0.94%. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.09 on Tuesday, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE:BAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.09 on Tuesday, moving up 0.71%. Coty (NYSE:COTY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.39. Shares traded up 4.15%.

(NYSE:COTY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.39. Shares traded up 4.15%. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares hit $108.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.71%.

(NASDAQ:BRKS) shares hit $108.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.71%. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.53.

(NYSE:TOL) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.53. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.35. Shares traded up 2.64%.

(NYSE:BYD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.35. Shares traded up 2.64%. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.40 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.06%.

(NASDAQ:LECO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.40 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.06%. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $178.57. Shares traded up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:FRPT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $178.57. Shares traded up 0.45%. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 0.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $103.29.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 0.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $103.29. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares were up 2.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $176.19.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares were up 2.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $176.19. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.

(NYSE:HOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%. Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.44. The stock was up 2.69% for the day.

(NYSE:HBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.44. The stock was up 2.69% for the day. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.94. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.

(NYSE:LPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.94. The stock was up 2.64% for the day. Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares were down 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $166.50 for a change of down 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:FOXF) shares were down 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $166.50 for a change of down 0.54%. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares hit $22.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.

(NYSE:BRX) shares hit $22.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.23%.

(NASDAQ:CROX) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.23%. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $136.15 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ:STAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $136.15 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new yearly high of $87.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new yearly high of $87.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock made a new 52-week high of $164.28 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) stock made a new 52-week high of $164.28 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.41 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

(NYSE:NCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.41 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.84. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.84. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $146.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.04%.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $146.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.04%. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) shares were up 3.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.68 for a change of up 3.16%.

(NYSE:SSD) shares were up 3.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.68 for a change of up 3.16%. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:ADNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares were up 0.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.45 for a change of up 0.07%.

(NYSE:GRA) shares were up 0.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.45 for a change of up 0.07%. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares broke to $62.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.

(NYSE:MDC) shares broke to $62.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares set a new yearly high of $37.49 this morning. The stock was up 5.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RRR) shares set a new yearly high of $37.49 this morning. The stock was up 5.54% on the session. Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.

(NYSE:TMHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day. Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

(NYSE:WRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day. Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $46.29 with a daily change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:CWH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $46.29 with a daily change of up 0.94%. Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares broke to $134.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:IBP) shares broke to $134.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.74.

(NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.74. Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.

(NYSE:AIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%. Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 15.99% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MVIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 15.99% for the day. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.85. The stock was up 3.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.85. The stock was up 3.56% for the day. Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares were up 1.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.12 for a change of up 1.57%.

(NASDAQ:SHOO) shares were up 1.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.12 for a change of up 1.57%. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares broke to $34.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%.

(NYSE:SUN) shares broke to $34.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.85 with a daily change of up 1.05%.

(NYSE:TROX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.85 with a daily change of up 1.05%. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares broke to $15.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:CIXX) shares broke to $15.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%. J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $169.88. Shares traded up 3.0%.

(NASDAQ:JJSF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $169.88. Shares traded up 3.0%. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.

(NYSE:MAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.89.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.89. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.05. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.

(NYSE:TPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.05. The stock was up 1.83% for the day. Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.17. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

(NYSE:BCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.17. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares set a new yearly high of $55.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% on the session.

(NYSE:DEN) shares set a new yearly high of $55.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% on the session. Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.1%.

(NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.1%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares set a new yearly high of $62.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares set a new yearly high of $62.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.44. The stock traded down 0.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SIMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.44. The stock traded down 0.82% on the session. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares hit a yearly high of $16.66. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

(NYSE:NZF) shares hit a yearly high of $16.66. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.43 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CRTO) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.43 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.8% for the day. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares broke to $97.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.

(NASDAQ:PATK) shares broke to $97.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%. Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.76 with a daily change of up 0.91%.

(NYSE:UE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.76 with a daily change of up 0.91%. Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares broke to $20.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.

(NYSE:HEP) shares broke to $20.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

(NYSE:ERJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares hit $17.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ:ROIC) shares hit $17.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%. Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares hit a yearly high of $35.58. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MGNX) shares hit a yearly high of $35.58. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session. Domtar (NYSE:UFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.51 on Tuesday, moving up 1.71%.

(NYSE:UFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.51 on Tuesday, moving up 1.71%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%.

(NASDAQ:AAWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%. Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.30 with a daily change of up 1.0%.

(NYSE:HTGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.30 with a daily change of up 1.0%. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $74.00. Shares traded down 0.43%.

(NASDAQ:RILY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $74.00. Shares traded down 0.43%. HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.45 on Tuesday, moving up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ:HHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.45 on Tuesday, moving up 1.41%. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.46 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%.

(NYSE:CEQP) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.46 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%. Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares hit $82.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.23%.

(NASDAQ:ESTA) shares hit $82.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.23%. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.91. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SBLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.91. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 1.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.64 for a change of up 1.91%.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 1.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.64 for a change of up 1.91%. PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%.

(NYSE:PGTI) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%. TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares hit $15.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:TTMI) shares hit $15.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.26%. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LNTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.00.

(NASDAQ:WIRE) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.00. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.67 for a change of up 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:OAS) shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.67 for a change of up 0.18%. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.86 on Tuesday, moving up 1.63%.

(NYSE:BPMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.86 on Tuesday, moving up 1.63%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares hit $16.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.86%.

(NYSE:RFP) shares hit $16.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.86%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.91 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE:NMZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.91 with a daily change of up 0.34%. Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.76.

(NASDAQ:OCSL) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.76. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.

(NASDAQ:CLDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.10 with a daily change of up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.10 with a daily change of up 0.45%. Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE:CCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.84%. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NGMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.03% for the day. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares broke to $20.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.

(NYSE:KREF) shares broke to $20.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.39.

(NASDAQ:CHI) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.39. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares hit a yearly high of $25.21. The stock traded down 1.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ:REKR) shares hit a yearly high of $25.21. The stock traded down 1.45% on the session. TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares set a new yearly high of $28.78 this morning. The stock was up 21.09% on the session.

(NYSE:TBI) shares set a new yearly high of $28.78 this morning. The stock was up 21.09% on the session. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.32%.

(NASDAQ:ALTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.32%. Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $27.23. Shares traded up 0.37%.

(NYSE:WLKP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $27.23. Shares traded up 0.37%. Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.

(NYSE:NX) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%. Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Tuesday, moving up 18.43%.

(NASDAQ:HSII) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Tuesday, moving up 18.43%. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.05. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.

(NYSE:HOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.05. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session. First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.00. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FBMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.00. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.82.

(NYSE:NMCO) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.82. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares broke to $4.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.11%.

(NASDAQ:GSM) shares broke to $4.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.11%. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.09.

(NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.09. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.48.

(NYSE:CAPL) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.48. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.

(NYSE:HVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

(NYSE:VKQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.00 with a daily change of down 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:ONEW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.00 with a daily change of down 0.54%. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.49 on Tuesday, moving up 1.28%.

(NYSE:NMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.49 on Tuesday, moving up 1.28%. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.83. Shares traded down 0.1%.

(NYSE:KNOP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.83. Shares traded down 0.1%. IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares set a new yearly high of $24.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

(NYSE:IDT) shares set a new yearly high of $24.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares set a new yearly high of $14.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

(NYSE:GNK) shares set a new yearly high of $14.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) shares broke to $2.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.

(AMEX:TGB) shares broke to $2.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%. CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares set a new yearly high of $56.64 this morning. The stock was up 4.52% on the session.

(NYSE:UAN) shares set a new yearly high of $56.64 this morning. The stock was up 4.52% on the session. CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.

(NYSE:CTT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.41 with a daily change of up 0.47%.

(NYSE:STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.41 with a daily change of up 0.47%. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares were up 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.49.

(NASDAQ:SEEL) shares were up 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.49. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.40. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CAMP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.40. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session. Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.39. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

(NYSE:HIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.39. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) shares hit $37.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%.

(NYSE:MSB) shares hit $37.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:CSWC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.

(NYSE:BXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%. Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.65 with a daily change of up 1.61%.

(NASDAQ:PNNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.65 with a daily change of up 1.61%. HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares set a new yearly high of $26.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HTBI) shares set a new yearly high of $26.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session. Clough Global Opps (AMEX:GLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.11. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

(AMEX:GLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.11. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares hit $8.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.

(NYSE:GPM) shares hit $8.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%. Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.42 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:ECC) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.42 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.

(NYSE:MYJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%. First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 23.74% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FCBP) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 23.74% for the day. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.00. Shares traded up 0.22%.

(NYSE:CEM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.00. Shares traded up 0.22%. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.58. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CELC) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.58. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.85 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

(NYSE:DSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.85 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.89.

(NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.89. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares hit $31.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%.

(NASDAQ:BSET) shares hit $31.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.32. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

(NYSE:JRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.32. The stock was up 0.2% for the day. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.68. The stock traded up 3.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LAZY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.68. The stock traded up 3.11% on the session. PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares hit a yearly high of $11.65. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PLXP) shares hit a yearly high of $11.65. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session. Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.15. Shares traded up 1.97%.

(AMEX:DLA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.15. Shares traded up 1.97%. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares were down 0.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.10 for a change of down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:MFIN) shares were down 0.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.10 for a change of down 0.78%. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares hit $27.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE:NTG) shares hit $27.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were down 0.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.39.

(AMEX:IAF) shares were down 0.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.39. Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.71 Tuesday. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IRIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.71 Tuesday. The stock was down 3.48% for the day. Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.17%.

(AMEX:WLMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.17%. Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares were up 1.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.95.

(NYSE:SZC) shares were up 1.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.95. Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

(NYSE:LUB) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.50 with a daily change of up 2.22%.

(NASDAQ:ESEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.50 with a daily change of up 2.22%. Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.

(NYSE:SMM) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%. RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares broke to $1.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 77.42%.

(NASDAQ:RIBT) shares broke to $1.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 77.42%. NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares set a new yearly high of $6.12 this morning. The stock was up 25.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NTWK) shares set a new yearly high of $6.12 this morning. The stock was up 25.04% on the session. Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares hit $9.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:WVVI) shares hit $9.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%. North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.

(NYSE:NRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%. MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.57 for a change of up 1.4%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.