Why Nio And ChargePoint Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
Why Nio And ChargePoint Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several electric vehicle companies such as NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) and are trading higher amid strength in the sector ahead of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) earnings.

ChargePoint Holdings operates electric vehicle charging networks. The stock was trading approximately 7% higher on Monday. The company has a 52-week high of $49.48 and a 52-week low of $9.73.

NIO operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The stock was trading approximately 4% higher. The company has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $2.95.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

