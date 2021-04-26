 Skip to main content

Why Ocugen's Stock Is Surging Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher after the White House announced it would immediately make available specific raw materials needed by India to make COVID-19 vaccines.

Ocugen is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies. The company has a COVID-19 vaccine co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, which is located in India.

Ocugen's stock was trading approximately 19% higher to $11.44 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.77 and a 52-week low of $0.17.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

