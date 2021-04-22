 Skip to main content

Comcast Conducts Broadcom-Built Device Trial For Multigigabit Upload, Download Speed
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 11:24am   Comments
  • Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSAconducted the live lab test of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) built Full Duplex DOCSIS system-on-chip (SOC) device to deliver multigigabit upload and download speeds over its hybrid-fiber coaxial (HFC) network.
  • The DOCSIS 4.0 standard could use network spectrum more competently, enabling operators to increase upstream speeds without forgoing downstream spectrum.
  • The DOCSIS 4.0 Full-Duplex established a foundation to deliver multigigabit speeds over operators’ existing networks without any massive digging and construction projects. Comcast will be able to deliver ultra-fast service while concurrently building capacity for consumers’ future needs.
  • Comcast’s research team confirmed the SOC’s ability to deliver upstream and downstream throughputs of over 4 gigabits per second (Gbps) in the test environment.
  • The Full Duplex DOCSIS test was the latest breakthrough on Comcast’s 10G route.
  • Price action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 0.04% at $54.675, AVGO shares traded lower by 0.72% at $456.49 on the last check Thursday.

