Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 169 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Significance:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning. Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:CPTA) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. Equifax (NYSE:EFX)'s stock gained the most, trading up 15.12% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are the following:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $261.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $261.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%. Visa (NYSE:V) stock hit a yearly high price of $229.91. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

(NYSE:V) stock hit a yearly high price of $229.91. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $665.87 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $665.87 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $292.80. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $292.80. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares were up 4.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $256.10 for a change of up 4.62%.

(NYSE:DHR) shares were up 4.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $256.10 for a change of up 4.62%. IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $144.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.5%.

(NYSE:IBM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $144.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.5%. 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares broke to $201.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:MMM) shares broke to $201.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.01.

(NYSE:DEO) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.01. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%.

(NYSE:SYK) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $384.37. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

(NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $384.37. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a yearly high of $194.67. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a yearly high of $194.67. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:CSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%. Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares were up 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $282.78.

(NYSE:NSC) shares were up 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $282.78. HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares set a new yearly high of $203.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.67% on the session.

(NYSE:HCA) shares set a new yearly high of $203.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.67% on the session. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.84%.

(NYSE:BX) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.84%. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.78.

(NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.78. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a yearly high of $235.51. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session.

(NYSE:IQV) shares hit a yearly high of $235.51. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session. PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $174.36. Shares traded up 0.21%.

(NYSE:PPG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $174.36. Shares traded up 0.21%. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares broke to $173.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:TT) shares broke to $173.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.66 Thursday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BNTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.66 Thursday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.22 with a daily change of up 3.0%.

(NYSE:WIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.22 with a daily change of up 3.0%. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $207.91. Shares traded up 0.37%.

(NYSE:SWK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $207.91. Shares traded up 0.37%. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares hit $1,317.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:MTD) shares hit $1,317.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%. Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares hit $52.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:FAST) shares hit $52.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $300.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.

(NYSE:KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $300.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%. Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock set a new 52-week high of $225.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.12%.

(NYSE:EFX) stock set a new 52-week high of $225.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.12%. Realty Income (NYSE:O) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.98. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

(NYSE:O) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.98. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $263.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:LH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $263.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $454.48. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $454.48. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $325.88 on Thursday, moving up 0.18%.

(NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $325.88 on Thursday, moving up 0.18%. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares set a new yearly high of $178.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

(NYSE:VMC) shares set a new yearly high of $178.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares hit a yearly high of $42.34. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DISH) shares hit a yearly high of $42.34. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $353.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.

(NYSE:MLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $353.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares set a new yearly high of $190.03 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TSCO) shares set a new yearly high of $190.03 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session. Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $149.40 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:DOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $149.40 with a daily change of up 0.22%. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock made a new 52-week high of $407.02 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

(NYSE:COO) stock made a new 52-week high of $407.02 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares set a new yearly high of $110.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

(NYSE:XYL) shares set a new yearly high of $110.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares set a new yearly high of $30.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.

(NYSE:SKM) shares set a new yearly high of $30.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares were up 5.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.77 for a change of up 5.25%.

(NYSE:TRU) shares were up 5.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.77 for a change of up 5.25%. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares broke to $84.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:STX) shares broke to $84.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.32%. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares set a new yearly high of $161.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

(NYSE:BR) shares set a new yearly high of $161.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.26 Thursday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NYSE:MAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.26 Thursday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $123.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.2%.

(NYSE:GPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $123.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.2%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.38. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:J) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.38. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. NVR (NYSE:NVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $5,077.31 Thursday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

(NYSE:NVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $5,077.31 Thursday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.62.

(NYSE:IT) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.62. Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares set a new yearly high of $426.70 this morning. The stock was up 8.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ:POOL) shares set a new yearly high of $426.70 this morning. The stock was up 8.56% on the session. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.60 Thursday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.

(NYSE:VICI) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.60 Thursday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $425.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $425.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%. James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) shares hit $33.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.

(NYSE:JHX) shares hit $33.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares hit $246.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.

(NYSE:WHR) shares hit $246.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:XRAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.28%. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.41.

(NASDAQ:CG) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.41. UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.64 for a change of up 0.06%.

(NYSE:UDR) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.64 for a change of up 0.06%. RH (NYSE:RH) stock set a new 52-week high of $665.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%.

(NYSE:RH) stock set a new 52-week high of $665.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.

(NYSE:MPW) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%. Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares set a new yearly high of $77.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

(NYSE:GGG) shares set a new yearly high of $77.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $238.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

(NYSE:SNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $238.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%. Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.69 for a change of up 0.75%.

(NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.69 for a change of up 0.75%. Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares set a new yearly high of $116.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.

(NYSE:TTC) shares set a new yearly high of $116.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session. Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.85%.

(NYSE:GPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.85%. Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.72 for a change of up 3.3%.

(NYSE:ALLE) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.72 for a change of up 3.3%. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.71. Shares traded up 1.34%.

(NYSE:SID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.71. Shares traded up 1.34%. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $121.42. Shares traded up 0.35%.

(NYSE:CPT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $121.42. Shares traded up 0.35%. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.43. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:LEVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.43. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session. Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $288.95 with a daily change of down 0.31%.

(NYSE:WSO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $288.95 with a daily change of down 0.31%. Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.

(NYSE:ATH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.

(NYSE:PNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.46.

(NYSE:MGP) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.46. Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.33%.

(NASDAQ:REG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.33%. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $166.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.09%.

(NASDAQ:PRAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $166.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.09%. Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.30. Shares traded up 0.04%.

(NYSE:KOF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.30. Shares traded up 0.04%. The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares set a new yearly high of $185.54 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MIDD) shares set a new yearly high of $185.54 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares were down 0.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.02.

(NYSE:GGB) shares were down 0.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.02. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.52. The stock was up 5.94% for the day.

(NYSE:RHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.52. The stock was up 5.94% for the day. VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.74 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE:VER) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.74 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%. Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $179.93 Thursday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

(NYSE:CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $179.93 Thursday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares hit a yearly high of $89.23. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SYNH) shares hit a yearly high of $89.23. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.61 with a daily change of up 1.29%.

(NYSE:KIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.61 with a daily change of up 1.29%. Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.47. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.

(NYSE:FRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.47. The stock was up 1.9% for the day. Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.38. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

(NYSE:ALV) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.38. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.2%.

(NYSE:LPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.2%. National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.60.

(NYSE:NNN) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.60. ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares broke to $93.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.

(NYSE:ITT) shares broke to $93.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%. YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.15.

(NYSE:YETI) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.15. Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.33 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

(NYSE:AXTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.33 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were down 0.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.95 for a change of down 0.25%.

(NYSE:ORI) shares were down 0.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.95 for a change of down 0.25%. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new yearly high of $165.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new yearly high of $165.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares were up 3.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.20 for a change of up 3.25%.

(NYSE:FAF) shares were up 3.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.20 for a change of up 3.25%. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $179.50. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $179.50. The stock was up 1.76% for the day. MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares were down 0.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.50.

(NYSE:MDU) shares were down 0.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.50. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.90 for a change of up 1.07%.

(NYSE:BRX) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.90 for a change of up 1.07%. Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.54 Thursday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

(NYSE:HTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.54 Thursday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day. ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.

(NYSE:MAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.92 with a daily change of down 2.76%.

(NASDAQ:SLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.92 with a daily change of down 2.76%. American Campus (NYSE:ACC) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.30 on Thursday, moving up 0.02%.

(NYSE:ACC) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.30 on Thursday, moving up 0.02%. Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) shares set a new yearly high of $74.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IART) shares set a new yearly high of $74.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session. KT (NYSE:KT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.10 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

(NYSE:KT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.10 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:AEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.52. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ:STAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.52. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.30 with a daily change of down 0.18%.

(NYSE:ESNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.30 with a daily change of down 0.18%. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.97. Shares traded down 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:ACHC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.97. Shares traded down 0.16%. Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares were up 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.46.

(NYSE:ASH) shares were up 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.46. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.76.

(NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.76. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares hit a yearly high of $158.80. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) shares hit a yearly high of $158.80. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares set a new yearly high of $46.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

(NYSE:SRC) shares set a new yearly high of $46.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.73.

(NYSE:SEM) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.73. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%. Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares hit a yearly high of $54.91. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

(NYSE:AXS) shares hit a yearly high of $54.91. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares were up 2.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.49.

(NYSE:SEAS) shares were up 2.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.49. LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.52 Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LIVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.52 Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.62. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

(NYSE:WRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.62. The stock was up 1.32% for the day. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit a yearly high of $167.99. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit a yearly high of $167.99. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session. Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares set a new yearly high of $43.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

(NYSE:HGV) shares set a new yearly high of $43.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

(NYSE:KTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%. NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.

(NASDAQ:NWE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $44.81. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

(NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $44.81. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.28%. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.16.

(NASDAQ:ATRC) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.16. Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares were down 2.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.98.

(NYSE:WBT) shares were down 2.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.98. SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.82. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.

(NYSE:SITC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.82. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.30 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%.

(NYSE:EPRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.30 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.84 for a change of up 0.36%.

(NYSE:MAIN) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.84 for a change of up 0.36%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.15.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.15. Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:GBDC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%. Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Thursday, moving up 4.71%.

(NYSE:BUR) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Thursday, moving up 4.71%. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.18.

(NYSE:GDV) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.18. Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.30. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.

(NYSE:UE) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.30. The stock was up 1.05% for the day. Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70 for a change of up 1.26%.

(NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70 for a change of up 1.26%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares broke to $69.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.

(NYSE:BOOT) shares broke to $69.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%. Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:VCTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%. Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.77. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.

(NYSE:DLX) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.77. The stock was up 1.03% for the day. Guess (NYSE:GES) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.23 Thursday. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.

(NYSE:GES) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.23 Thursday. The stock was up 2.04% for the day. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.71 Thursday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.

(NYSE:CEQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.71 Thursday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:IRT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.36 Thursday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.

(NYSE:ELF) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.36 Thursday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day. The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.97 for a change of up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:CHEF) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.97 for a change of up 0.7%. Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.

(NYSE:CHCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%. PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares broke to $42.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.

(NASDAQ:PETQ) shares broke to $42.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%.

(NASDAQ:ERII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%. Knoll (NYSE:KNL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.77. Shares traded down 0.13%.

(NYSE:KNL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.77. Shares traded down 0.13%. John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $93.98. Shares traded up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ:JBSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $93.98. Shares traded up 0.76%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.50. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.50. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.33 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:UMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.33 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat). Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.20. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.20. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.91. Shares traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:VGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.91. Shares traded up 0.25%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.43. Shares traded up 0.15%.

(NYSE:VKQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.43. Shares traded up 0.15%. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 6.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.37 for a change of up 6.99%.

(NYSE:NMM) shares were up 6.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.37 for a change of up 6.99%. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares hit $14.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.

(NYSE:GNK) shares hit $14.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%. Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:DPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.27 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.19%.

(NYSE:MCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.27 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.19%. Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.58. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.58. The stock was down 2.95% for the day. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.98 with a daily change of up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:EQBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.98 with a daily change of up 0.44%. R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.69. Shares traded up 1.26%.

(NYSE:RRD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.69. Shares traded up 1.26%. Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.24. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE:RFI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.24. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) shares hit a yearly high of $37.36. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:STRS) shares hit a yearly high of $37.36. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE:NPV) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.85. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:NPV) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.85. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.30.

(NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.30. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.08.

(NYSE:JCE) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.08. Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.36.

(NYSE:AFT) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.36. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.63%.

(NASDAQ:NBN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.63%. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares were up 2.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83.

(NASDAQ:CPLP) shares were up 2.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.02. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:GRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.02. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.84. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.84. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session. Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.75.

(AMEX:WLMS) shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.75. SIFCO Industries (AMEX:SIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.07%.

(AMEX:SIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.07%. Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $44.99. Shares traded up 4.8%.

(NASDAQ:VBFC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $44.99. Shares traded up 4.8%. Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) shares were up 10.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.38 for a change of up 10.81%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.