Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 10:19am
On Thursday morning, 169 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Significance:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX)'s stock gained the most, trading up 15.12% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are the following:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $261.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
  • Visa (NYSE:V) stock hit a yearly high price of $229.91. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $665.87 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $292.80. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares were up 4.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $256.10 for a change of up 4.62%.
  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $144.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares broke to $201.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.01.
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $384.37. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a yearly high of $194.67. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares were up 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $282.78.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares set a new yearly high of $203.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.67% on the session.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.84%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.78.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a yearly high of $235.51. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $174.36. Shares traded up 0.21%.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares broke to $173.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.66 Thursday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.22 with a daily change of up 3.0%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $207.91. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares hit $1,317.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares hit $52.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $300.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock set a new 52-week high of $225.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.12%.
  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.98. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $263.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $454.48. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $325.88 on Thursday, moving up 0.18%.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares set a new yearly high of $178.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares hit a yearly high of $42.34. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $353.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares set a new yearly high of $190.03 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $149.40 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock made a new 52-week high of $407.02 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares set a new yearly high of $110.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares set a new yearly high of $30.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.
  • TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares were up 5.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.77 for a change of up 5.25%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares broke to $84.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.32%.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares set a new yearly high of $161.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.26 Thursday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $123.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.2%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.38. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $5,077.31 Thursday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.62.
  • Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares set a new yearly high of $426.70 this morning. The stock was up 8.56% on the session.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.60 Thursday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $425.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) shares hit $33.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares hit $246.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.28%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.41.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.64 for a change of up 0.06%.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) stock set a new 52-week high of $665.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%.
  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares set a new yearly high of $77.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $238.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were up 0.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.69 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares set a new yearly high of $116.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.85%.
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.72 for a change of up 3.3%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.71. Shares traded up 1.34%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $121.42. Shares traded up 0.35%.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.43. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $288.95 with a daily change of down 0.31%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were down 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.46.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.33%.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $166.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.09%.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.30. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares set a new yearly high of $185.54 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares were down 0.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.02.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.52. The stock was up 5.94% for the day.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.74 on Thursday, moving up 0.68%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $179.93 Thursday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares hit a yearly high of $89.23. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.61 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.47. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.38. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.2%.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.60.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares broke to $93.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.15.
  • Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.33 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were down 0.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.95 for a change of down 0.25%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new yearly high of $165.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares were up 3.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.20 for a change of up 3.25%.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $179.50. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares were down 0.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.50.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.90 for a change of up 1.07%.
  • Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.54 Thursday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.92 with a daily change of down 2.76%.
  • American Campus (NYSE:ACC) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.30 on Thursday, moving up 0.02%.
  • Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) shares set a new yearly high of $74.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.10 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.52. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.30 with a daily change of down 0.18%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.97. Shares traded down 0.16%.
  • Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares were up 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.46.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.76.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares hit a yearly high of $158.80. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares set a new yearly high of $46.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.73.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares hit a yearly high of $54.91. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares were up 2.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.49.
  • LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.52 Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.62. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit a yearly high of $167.99. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares set a new yearly high of $43.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $44.81. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.28%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.16.
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares were down 2.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.98.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.82. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.30 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.84 for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.15.
  • Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Thursday, moving up 4.71%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.18.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.30. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70 for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares broke to $69.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.53%.
  • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.77. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
  • Guess (NYSE:GES) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.23 Thursday. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.71 Thursday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.36 Thursday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.97 for a change of up 0.7%.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
  • PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares broke to $42.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.77. Shares traded down 0.13%.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $93.98. Shares traded up 0.76%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.50. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.33 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.20. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.91. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.43. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 6.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.37 for a change of up 6.99%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares hit $14.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.27 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.19%.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.58. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.
  • Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.98 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.69. Shares traded up 1.26%.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.24. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) shares hit a yearly high of $37.36. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE:NPV) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.85. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.30.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.08.
  • Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.36.
  • Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.63%.
  • Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares were up 2.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.02. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.84. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.75.
  • SIFCO Industries (AMEX:SIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.07%.
  • Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $44.99. Shares traded up 4.8%.
  • Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) shares were up 10.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.38 for a change of up 10.81%.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

