Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to increase to 615,000 for the April 17 week from 576,000 in the previous week.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is likely to increase to plus 0.58 in March from February's reading of minus 1.09.
- Data on existing home sales for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 0.6% in March.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index for April is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to remain unchanged at 26 in April.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
