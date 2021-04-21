Apple Supplier Quanta Hacked In $50M Ransomware Attack By Russian Group: Bloomberg
- Russian ransomware group, REvil or Sodinokibi, have claimed to steal blueprints of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) latest products by hacking the computer network of its supplier, Quanta Computer Inc (OTC: QUCCF) (OTC: QUCPY), Bloomberg reports.
- Taiwan’s Quanta is a key supplier to Apple Watch, Apple Macbook Air, and Apple Macbook Pro maker, Bleeping Computer reports. REvil’s ‘Happy Blog’ declared Quanta as its latest victim on Tuesday.
- Reportedly, Apple did not attempt to recover the stolen data from the hackers who waited for the ‘Spring Loaded’ event to blackmail the companies.
- Quanta disclosed activating its information security defense system, and it has resumed the hack affected internal services. Quanta was also upgrading its cybersecurity infrastructure.
- Quanta assured seamless communication maintenance with the law enforcement and data protection authorities regarding the recent abnormal activities with no material impact on the business operation.
- REvil exposed the schematics for the new laptop, which seemed like a March 2021 designed Macbook after the event. The images included specific component serial numbers, sizes, and capacities detailing Apple laptops’ working parts. One of the images was signed by an Apple designer, John Andreadis, dated March 9, 2021.
- REvil has asked Apple to pay the ransom by May 1. The hackers threatened to continue to reveal new files every day till the date. The group was reportedly “negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major brands.”
- REvil demanded $50 million from Quanta for the decryption key to unlock their systems. REvil’s operator threatened to publish Apple’s data two days later and followed suit.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.17% at $132.89 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
