Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 62 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG).

(NYSE:YSG). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Enservco (AMEX:ENSV).

(AMEX:ENSV). Daxor (AMEX:DXR)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 12.47% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.60 and moving down 5.83%.

(NYSE:YSG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.60 and moving down 5.83%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) stock hit $40.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:IONS) stock hit $40.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Friday, moving up 1.87%.

(NASDAQ:NKLA) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Friday, moving up 1.87%. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Friday morning, moving down 2.34%.

(NYSE:FSR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Friday morning, moving down 2.34%. Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.88. The stock traded down 1.01%.

(NYSE:TEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.88. The stock traded down 1.01%. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.55 and moving up 3.42%.

(NASDAQ:RIDE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.55 and moving up 3.42%. Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.70. Shares traded up 0.22%.

(NYSE:HYLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.70. Shares traded up 0.22%. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) shares moved down 3.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.20, drifting down 3.5%.

(NASDAQ:KRON) shares moved down 3.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.20, drifting down 3.5%. So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares set a new yearly low of $8.61 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:SY) shares set a new yearly low of $8.61 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.26%.

(NASDAQ:FDMT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.26%. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.61 and moving down 7.77%.

(NASDAQ:ADVM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.61 and moving down 7.77%. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.55. Shares traded down 0.31%.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.55. Shares traded down 0.31%. VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.96.

(NYSE:VGAC) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.96. Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.20. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FHTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.20. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.90.

(NASDAQ:DUO) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.90. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.65. Shares traded down 4.84%.

(NASDAQ:FIXX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.65. Shares traded down 4.84%. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BYSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.14%.

(NASDAQ:SYRS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.14%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.29 and moving down 4.82%.

(NASDAQ:FUSN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.29 and moving down 4.82%. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell to $4.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:QH) shares fell to $4.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.39%. GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) stock hit $9.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.53%.

(NYSE:GIK) stock hit $9.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.53%. MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares hit a yearly low of $4.38. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MNOV) shares hit a yearly low of $4.38. The stock was down 4.78% on the session. Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock drifted down 5.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16.

(NASDAQ:NEPT) stock drifted down 5.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Friday, moving down 3.12%.

(NYSE:LCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Friday, moving down 3.12%. Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) shares set a new yearly low of $5.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:GNE) shares set a new yearly low of $5.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock drifted down 2.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86.

(NASDAQ:CFRX) stock drifted down 2.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.86. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday morning, moving down 4.62%.

(NASDAQ:AGRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday morning, moving down 4.62%. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday, moving down 1.92%.

(NASDAQ:EVFM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday, moving down 1.92%. Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 6.04% on the session.

(NYSE:STG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 6.04% on the session. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares were down 5.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.58.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares were down 5.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.58. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Friday. The stock was down 7.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CMPI) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Friday. The stock was down 7.79% for the day. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares fell to $4.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.41%.

(NASDAQ:CNCE) shares fell to $4.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.41%. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares were down 7.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.88.

(NASDAQ:NBSE) shares were down 7.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.88. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PSTI) shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock traded down 1.45%.

(NYSE:CTK) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock traded down 1.45%. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Friday, moving down 6.78%.

(NASDAQ:IMRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Friday, moving down 6.78%. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.50. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MTCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.50. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock hit $3.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.98%.

(NASDAQ:BCLI) stock hit $3.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.98%. Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.98. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

(NYSE:EXTN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.98. The stock was down 5.75% on the session. Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.25%.

(NASDAQ:QK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.25%. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock drifted down 2.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.44.

(NASDAQ:GRAY) stock drifted down 2.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.44. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock drifted up 3.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.20.

(NASDAQ:APRE) stock drifted up 3.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.20. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares moved down 3.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90, drifting down 3.43%.

(NASDAQ:AVCO) shares moved down 3.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90, drifting down 3.43%. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Friday morning, moving down 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Friday morning, moving down 0.44%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares moved down 8.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.31, drifting down 8.4%.

(NASDAQ:NRBO) shares moved down 8.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.31, drifting down 8.4%. Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock drifted down 5.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.14.

(NASDAQ:MITO) stock drifted down 5.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.14. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ALNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was down 4.61% on the session. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Friday. The stock was down 8.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AMST) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Friday. The stock was down 8.91% for the day. Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WINT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session. Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Friday. The stock was up 4.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:QLGN) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Friday. The stock was up 4.04% for the day. Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares fell to $15.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%.

(NASDAQ:HFBL) shares fell to $15.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%. Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Friday, moving down 4.29%.

(NASDAQ:OCUP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Friday, moving down 4.29%. CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday. The stock was down 7.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CYRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday. The stock was down 7.15% for the day. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares fell to $3.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.44%.

(NASDAQ:JUPW) shares fell to $3.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.44%. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock drifted down 4.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01.

(NASDAQ:IDRA) stock drifted down 4.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01. Daxor (AMEX:DXR) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Friday. The stock was down 12.47% for the day.

(AMEX:DXR) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Friday. The stock was down 12.47% for the day. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.52. Shares traded down 6.1%.

(NASDAQ:HOTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.52. Shares traded down 6.1%. Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EDTK) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.64% for the day. PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday morning, moving down 10.47%.

(NASDAQ:PRFX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday morning, moving down 10.47%. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.92.

(NASDAQ:INM) shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.92. Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.

(NASDAQ:MLND) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%. Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded down 5.15%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.