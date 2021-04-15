Newly Out Ex-'Bachelor' Colton Underwood To Star In Netflix Reality Series

Colton Underwood, the former star of “The Bachelor” who acknowledged he was gay in an April 14 interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” is now filming a reality series that will stream on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

What Happened: Underwood’s unscripted series will focus on his life as an openly gay man, according to a Variety report citing unnamed "numerous sources." Skiing champion Gus Kenworthy will also appear in the series – Kenworthy came out as gay in 2015 and will reportedly serve as Underwood’s guide to his new public life.

Variety noted the production began prior to Underwood’s “Good Morning America” interview, and Netflix hasn't determined when it will start airing episodes.

How This Happened: Underwood had a brief and desultory career in professional football. He was signed by the San Diego Chargers in May 2014 and was on the practice squad for the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, but never made it into a game and left the sport in 2016.

In 2018, he was cast in the 14th season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” but looking-for-love Becca Kufrin eliminated him from consideration in the season’s eighth week.

Underwood stayed with the franchise, appearing in the fifth season of “Bachelor in Paradise” before starring in the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” in 2019. Much of the season’s promotion centered around Underwood’s declaration that he was a virgin – he had been romantically linked with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman before joining the “Bachelor”/“Bachelorette” enterprise.

After his time in the “Bachelor” spotlight ended, Underwood had a year-and-a-half relationship with Cassie Randolph, a contestant from the show, but after the couple broke up Randolph filed a restraining order and police report against Underwood, claiming he was stalking and harassing her; several months later, she dismissed the restraining order and requested the termination of the police probe.

Underwood published an autobiography in 2020 where he stated he was repeatedly asked if he was gay because he was a virgin football player.

“For me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay,” he said to Robin Roberts in the “Good Morning America” interview. “I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. I’m still nervous, but it’s been a journey for sure.”

It's not certain why Underwood bypassed ABC, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), for Netflix or how much the streaming service is paying him for the new series.

