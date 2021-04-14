 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Palantir Stock And Novavax Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Palantir Stock And Novavax Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower by 5.8% at $23.94, despite the company earlier Wednesday announcing a partnership with Clarifai to deliver AI and machine learning algorithms on Palantir's data management platform.

Palantir delivers big data analytics software solutions to United States government projects. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which is the platform that primarily focuses on providing data analytics solutions to the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $200.38, potentially on continued strength following a U.S. pause of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. U.K. researchers also reportedly said the company's vaccine would be included in its Com-Cov study.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX + PLTR)

Godaddy Peer Squarespace Targets Direct Listing, Shunning Conventional IPO Route: Bloomberg
Why The Time To Buy Palantir Stock Might Be Right Now
UK Trial On Mix-Match COVID-19 Vaccines Expanded To Add Moderna, Novavax Shots
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Palantir, Tesla, Nio, Ford Or GM?
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What Went Down With Tesla Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com