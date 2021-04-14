What's Going On With Palantir Stock And Novavax Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower by 5.8% at $23.94, despite the company earlier Wednesday announcing a partnership with Clarifai to deliver AI and machine learning algorithms on Palantir's data management platform.

Palantir delivers big data analytics software solutions to United States government projects. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which is the platform that primarily focuses on providing data analytics solutions to the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $200.38, potentially on continued strength following a U.S. pause of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. U.K. researchers also reportedly said the company's vaccine would be included in its Com-Cov study.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.