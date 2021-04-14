 Skip to main content

Uber Diversifies With Higher-Margin Transit Agency Business: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) collaborated with Denver’s Regional Transportation District, Maryland’s Cecil County Transit, and Central California’s Porterville transit agency to offer routing and matching technology for their public transportation fleets, Reuters reports.
  • The agencies will utilize Uber’s software to operate their transit or paratransit service under the arrangement.
  • Passengers in the cities will be able to book transit or wheelchair-friendly rides via the Uber app. However, the transportation will be provided through the transit agencies’ drivers and vehicles for such rides.
  • The arrangement offered higher margins for the company than the conventional services, based on the last year’s Uber official’s comment.
  • Uber remained in active discussions with multiple other transit agencies. The company had previously announced software-based deals with two other transit agencies in Marin County, California, and Cape May County, New Jersey.
  • The tech-based agreements enabled agencies to swap some fixed-line bus routes with on-demand trips in lower-populated areas or during relaxed hours.
  • Uber acquired transit software provider Routematch last year to expand its transit agency customer base.
  • The business diversification was ideally timed with the pandemic-induced hit at Uber’s core business.
  • Uber recently acknowledged a vaccine-induced recovery in its core business with impressive March numbers.
  • Price action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.10% at $60.58 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

