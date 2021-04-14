 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Share:
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 37.6% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after the company said a paper published in the peer-reviewed Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer provides further clinical evidence that using belapectin, a potent galectin-3 inhibitor, enhances tumor response in combination with Anti-PD-1 therapy.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 23.5% to $18.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) rose 21.3% to $14.39 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Tuesday.
  • UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) rose 19% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after surging more than 8% on Tuesday.
  • FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) rose 10.3% to $9.98 in pre-market trading.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 10% to $1.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 9.5% to $4.83 in pre-market trading. Biocept, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares rose 8.3% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares rose 8.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Lion announced formation of new SPAC, Aquarius II Acquisition Corp.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares rose 8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Tuesday. Powerbridge Technologies recently entered into cooperation agreement with Huawei to 'jointly promote and market their services to local ports and customs in China.'
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares rose 7.9% to $3.47 in pre-market trading after dropping over 13% on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics recently appointed Silvia Panigone, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 7.5% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Pintec Technology recently announced it would acquire Jishengtai to expand its fully digitized securities brokerage and wealth management platform.
  • Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) rose 7.3% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was re-awarded a CMS RAC Region 1 contract.
  • Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) rose 7.1% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Glory Star New Media Group recently reported Q1 service contracts of RMB900 million.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 7% to $15.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday. The company recently released Q4 results.
  • ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: ABGI) rose 6.6% to $10.60 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 6.6% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ZOM) fell 6.3% to $0.9363 in pre-market trading after declining more than 10% on Tuesday.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 6.1% to $4.04 in pre-market trading. Auris Medical recently announced positive preclinical and clinical outcomes with AM-301.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) fell 6% to $32.69 in pre-market trading following a tweet from CNBC's David Faber that reads "CS not done yet. Selling 19m shares of $DISCA and 22m shares of $DISCK, according to traders."
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc.(NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 5.5% to $0.9115 in pre-market trading. AEterna Zentaris, last month, reported a Q4 loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) fell 5.4% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 6% on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEZS + ABGI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Analyzing The Price Action In AEterna Zentaris Stock Today
Aeterna Zentaris Shares Are Trading Higher On Announcing Licensing Pact For Development Of Prophylactic COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com