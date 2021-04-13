 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With NVCR Stock And VTV Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Share:

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares are trading higher after a data monitoring committee said the interim analysis of the company's Phase 3 LUNAR trial would be accelerated.

NovoCure develops commercial-stage oncology operations involving therapies to cure critical tumors. Its pipeline consists of Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Brain Metastasis. NovoCure derives its major revenues in the United States.

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTV) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for TTP399 as adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

vTv operates in the United States healthcare sector. Its key business includes the development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VTV + NVCR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points; Avenue Therapeutics Shares Slide
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Fastenal Profit Tops Estimates
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com