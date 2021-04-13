What's Going On With NVCR Stock And VTV Stock Today?

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares are trading higher after a data monitoring committee said the interim analysis of the company's Phase 3 LUNAR trial would be accelerated.

NovoCure develops commercial-stage oncology operations involving therapies to cure critical tumors. Its pipeline consists of Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Brain Metastasis. NovoCure derives its major revenues in the United States.

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTV) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for TTP399 as adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

vTv operates in the United States healthcare sector. Its key business includes the development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.