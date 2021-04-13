34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) jumped 57.6% to $20.75 after the company, and Nicolet Bankshares, jointly announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Nicolet will acquire Mackinac and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, mBank.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares climbed 51.6% to $199.86 after the company issued an update on Phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial of tumor treating fields in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) gained 36% to $1.93 after dropping around 8% on Monday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) climbed 32.3% to $3.40 after the company said it received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for TTP399 for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes.
- Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) rose 21% to $35.01 after the company reported the retirement of its CEO Bruce Davis. The company named Riley McCormack as CEO.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) gained 17.2% to $36.31 after climbing 20% on Monday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 14.8% to $15.08. Canaan fell tumbled around 30% on Monday following Q4 results.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) surged 13.9% to $13.55.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) gained 13.7% to $150.14.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) rose 13.4% to $69.11. S&P Dow Jones Indices said B. Riley will replace The Michaels Companies in S&P SmallCap 600, effective April 15, 2021.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 12.6% to $26.70 as the company said Q1 results surpassed expectations.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) jumped 12.4% to $11.41. Mechanical Technology’s EcoChain recently acquired 11.2 Petahash in SHA-256 bitcoin miners and 235 Gigahash in Scrypt Litecoin Miners for $545,000 in cash and $210,000 in common stock.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) gained 12% to $3.46 after the company's Phase 2 clinical trial of Fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 met its primary endpoint.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) surged 11.9% to $3.6799.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 11.3% to $195.50. Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate is inching closer to the final leg of clinical testing and could be approved soon after, contingent on the data. However, the vaccine developer is facing trouble in stepping up production to achieve full potential.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares rose 11% to $4.97 declining around 4% on Monday.
- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) gained 10.3% to $16.76 after Handy, an operating business of Angi, announced a partnership with Savvy.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) gained 9.3% to $7.56 after the company said Phase I study of Lomecel-B cell therapy for Alzheimer's disease met primary safety endpoint.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 8.5% to $4.8813 after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) gained 7.2% to $8.84. urban-gro said it sees preliminary Q1 sales of $11.8 million to $12.1 million.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 6.5% to $54.90 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.4% to $19.75. after dropping around 13% on Monday.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares dipped 19.3% to $5.74 after the company announced FDA is still reviewing its NDA resubmission for IV tramadol and has not provided a decision.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) fell 16.8% to $30.76. AdaptHealth’s Board Of Directors issued statement on Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) dropped 15% to $6.72 after gaining 23% on Monday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) dipped 15% to $2.05.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 13.8% to $9.40 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and announced a price target of $9 per share.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) dropped 12.5% to $5.06.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) declined 12% to $2.3150.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) fell 11.6% to $4.8450. Fortress Biotech recently received a $7.5 million working capital line of credit.
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) dropped 11.4% to $53.87. Bally's and Gamesys Group plc announced definitive terms of combination.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) fell 10% to $4.7950 after dropping 7% on Monday.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) dropped 8.5% to $3.3363.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 8% to $15.83. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
