What's Happening With ATNF Stock And CELC Stock?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) shares are trading higher following insider buying from Marc Feldmann, a director on the company's board, and Jonathan Rothbard, the company's chief scientific officer.

180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics.

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) shares are trading higher on continued upward momentum after the company last week announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib.

Celcuity is a cellular analysis company that is discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Small Cap

