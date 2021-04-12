 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Monday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Top News

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced the acquisition of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) with the deal reportedly worth $19.7 billion.
  • Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares moved higher, following a $2.75 billion penalty from antitrust regulators.
  • The White House is expected to meet with 20 major companies on Monday in efforts to mitigate the global semiconductor shortage.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures down 0.22% to near 4,110.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.18% to near 6,903.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.77% to near 29,538.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.67%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 2.33% to near $60.70/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.67% to near $1,731/oz.
  • Silver down 1.4% to near $25.75/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 1.12% over the last 24 hours to near $60,121.

