Verizon Forged Deals With Crown Castle, SBA Communications To Fast-Track C-Band Equipment Deployment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Verizon Forged Deals With Crown Castle, SBA Communications To Fast-Track C-Band Equipment Deployment
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has inked deals with Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) and SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) to accelerate the deployment of C-band equipment for the launch of 5G Ultra-Wideband and fixed wireless broadband service on the newly acquired spectrum.
  • Castle and SBA already hosted Verizon infrastructure equipment. 
  • Verizon won an average of 161 MHz of C-band nationwide spectrum in the recent FCC auction. The C-band offered greater speeds and coverage for both mobility, home broadband, and business internet solutions.
  • The 5G Ultra-Wideband deployment on the spectrum required new network equipment, including basebands and antennas on existing towers.
  • The deals with both Crown Castle and SBA Communications offered process improvements leading to Verizon's faster deployment of C-band equipment.
  • Both the agreements established terms for leasing space on existing towers for C-band equipment.
  • The addition of the C-band spectrum will enable Verizon to offer the differentiated 5G Ultra-Wideband mobility service to an additional 250 million customers offering the internet provider choice to 50 million additional customers, stated Verizon SVP Heidi Hemmer.
  • Price action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.10% at $57.55 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Contracts Tech Media

