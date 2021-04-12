Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week

So far in 2021 there have been quite a few appealing Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the stock market. Here are some upcoming IPOs that investors should be watching this week.

1. ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC (NASDAQ: ALKT) is a Digital Banking Platform that strives to reshape the modern banking landscape by delivering bold and innovative digital capabilities to U.S. banks. They are a leading provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions that is headquartered in Plano, Tesas. ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC is poised to offer 6,000,000 shares of stock on the Nasdaq at a target price of $22-$25 on the week of April 24th.

2. TuSimple Holdings Inc.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) is a global self-driving technology company that develops some of the world's most advanced self-driving technologies. They intend to offer 33,783,783 shares of stock at a target price of $35-$39 on the week of April 15th. TuSimple Holdings offers game-changing autonomous capacity operating on the world's first autonomous freight network.

3. Agilon Health, Inc.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) is a healthcare company that is transforming care for patients and physicians alike by deploying a full-stack platform. They are built to enable our nation's community-based physicians to have a sustained and thriving future. agilon health, inc intends to offer 46,600,000 shares at a target price between $20-$23 on the week of April 15th.

4. Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ: KRT) is a manufacturer and distributor of environmentally friendly, single-use disposable products. They are recognized through the foodservice industry for innovative and affordable disposable products. Karat Packaging Inc is poised to offer 3,950,000 shares of stock at a target price of $18 -$20 on the week of April 15th.

5. Applovin Corp

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) is a mobile technology company that provides mobile app developers the most powerful set of solutions to grow their businesses. Applovin Corp is poised to offer 25,000,000 shares of stock at a target price of $75-$85 on the Nasdaq. They are striving to grow the mobile app ecosystem.

