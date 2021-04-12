What's Going On With NUAN Stock, MSFT Stock And PT Stock Today?

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are trading higher by 16.7% at $53.19 Monday morning after Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced it will acquire the company for $56 per share.

Nuance provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people - amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: PT) shares are trading higher by 13.03% at $1.38 after the company announced it would acquire Jishengtai to expand its fully digitized securities brokerage and wealth management platform.

Pintec is a technology platform that provides financial services in China in terms of loan volume facilitated. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Pintec’s products include installment loans, personal loans, wealth management, insurance brokerage, SME loans, and others. The company generates its revenue from technical service fees.