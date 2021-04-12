 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 10:29am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 7.84
  2. Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) - P/E: 5.85
  3. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) - P/E: 8.75
  4. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) - P/E: 5.99
  5. Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - P/E: 2.72

Global Cord Blood has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.15, which has decreased by 6.25% compared to Q2, which was 0.16. Global Cord Blood does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Endo International's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.75, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.52. Endo International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Sanofi reported earnings per share at 1.45, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.81. Sanofi does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Co-Diagnostics experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.53 in Q3 and is now 0.43. Co-Diagnostics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Community Health Systems experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.18 in Q3 and is now 0.96. Community Health Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

