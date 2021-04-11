 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank Makes $500 Million Bet On Mortgage Market With Investment In Better.com
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
April 11, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Share:
SoftBank Makes $500 Million Bet On Mortgage Market With Investment In Better.com

Better.com has gotten a valuation boost and an injection of capital from SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF).

  • SoftBank, the Japan-based conglomerate run by Son Masayoshi and manager of the $100 billion Vision Fund, is investing $500 million in Better.com, a consumer mortgage lending site, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
  • The investment is putting a a valuation of about $6 billion on Better, according to WSJ, which cited unnamed sources.
  • That's a 50% step up from the $4 billion valuation in the company's Series D round last November, when the company raised $200 million, according to TechCrunch.
  • Better.com extended $25 billion in loans last year and chalked up $14 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to WSJ.
  • The homebuying market has been hot amid the pandemic, with Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKTgoing public in an August IPO, followed by competitor United Wholesale Mortgage taking the SPAC route to going public, now trading as UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC).
  • Son wants to invest in more fast-growing, pre-IPO companies, and WSJ said.
  • Better.com CEO and co-founder Vishal Garg is keeping his shares as part of the deal, and SoftBank agreed to give all of its voting rights to Garg, the newspaper reported.
  • Better.com is moving toward an IPO, though no official plans have been announced, TechCrunch reported.
  • The tally of Better.com's fundraising now comes to a total of more than $900 million, with Goldman Sachs, Kleiner Perkins, American Express, Activant Capital and Citi, among the other investors, according to TechCrunch.

Photo by Avi Waxman on Unsplash.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBY)

SoftBank-Backed China's Uber Equivalent Raises $1.5B Debt Before Its IPO: Bloomberg
Gojek, Tokopedia Seek Shareholder Approval After Finalizing Merger Terms: Bloomberg
Indonesia's Traveloka Eyes $5B US Listing Via SPAC Merger With Bridgetown Holdings: Bloomberg
Why Is BTWN Stock Trading Higher Today?
Altimeter Growth Stock Is Trading Higher As Singapore's Grab Eyes Public Listing Via $35B SPAC Merger: FT
Invitae Accelerates Personalized Oncology Testing With Genosity Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Better.com homebuying Masayoshi Son Mortgages Softbank Vishal GargNews IPOs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com