What's Going On With Moderna Stock And Castor Maritime Stock Today?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 6.6% after French health officials on Thursday said an mRNA vaccine can be used in place of the second shot from AstraZeneca.

Additionally, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients recently said the U.S. is on track of meeting the goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) announced Friday it entered into an agreement to purchase a 2011 Japanese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third-party for a purchase price of $18.48 million.

Castor Maritime expects to take delivery of the vessel within the second quarter of this year. The stock is trading higher by 1.5% at time of publication.

Castor Maritime is a provider of worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, scrap metal, among others. The company's revenues are derived from time charter, bareboat charter and spot charter contracts.