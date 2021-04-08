What's Going On With APRE Stock And IMMP Stock Today?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) shares are trading higher after the company announced that it received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its eprenetapopt for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing cancer therapeutics. Its product candidate, APR-246, is a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Immutep Ltd (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received fast track designation from the FDA for its Efti to soluble lag-3 protein in the first line of recurrent and metastatic head and neck cancer.

Immutep Ltd is a globally active biotechnology company developing immunotherapy products for cancer and autoimmune diseases.