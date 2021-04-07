Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A deficit of $70.4 billion is projected for February compared with a $68.2 billion deficit in January.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer credit rising $5.0 billion in February following a $1.3 billion drop in the previous month.
