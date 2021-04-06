 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Buys Windtree Therapeutics Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Share:

 

President Fraser Craig filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Monday, April 5. The insider bought 500 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) at an average price of $2.46. After the transaction, the executive's stake in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. moved to 26,798 shares. Shares of Windtree Therapeutics moved lower by 1.2% from the previous closing price.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

 

Price Action

 

 

 

Related Articles (WINT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com