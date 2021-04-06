 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 6 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.62. The stock traded up 0.62%.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.36. Shares traded down 1.7%.
  • Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.75%.
  • Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.8%.
  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.90. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.82 and moving down 4.12%.

 

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

